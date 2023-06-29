Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Free Report ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

