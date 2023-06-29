Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,209,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,501,000 after acquiring an additional 128,160 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. 1,056,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

