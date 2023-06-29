ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ENGlobal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

