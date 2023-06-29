Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 883,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

