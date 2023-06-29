EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $111.70. 1,277,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,765. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

