EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Price Down 1%

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 156 ($1.98). 2,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 34,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.00).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.77.

Insider Transactions at EPE Special Opportunities

In related news, insider Heather Bestwick purchased 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £8,043.75 ($10,227.27). Corporate insiders own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

