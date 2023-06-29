Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 29th (ABIO, AEMD, AHPI, AI, AIRI, AIXXF, ARLO, ASO, ATTO, BATRK)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 29th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO). They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX). They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviri (NYSE:HSC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). They issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). The firm issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR). Maxim Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

