Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $354,043.22

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00004075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.35 million and $354,043.22 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,572.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00276712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00797784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00530095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00058844 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,912,905 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

