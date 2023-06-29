Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 124,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,466. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,666,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,772,000 after acquiring an additional 619,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,224,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 292,973 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,938,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.