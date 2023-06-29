ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $241.87 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

