ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

LMT opened at $449.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

