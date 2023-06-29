ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

