ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000.

DGRO stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

