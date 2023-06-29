ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,502 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

