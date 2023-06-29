ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,162 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

