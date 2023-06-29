ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.738 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

