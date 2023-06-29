ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27,704 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,704 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after buying an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,832,000 after buying an additional 440,600 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $99.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

