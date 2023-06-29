ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,973 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

