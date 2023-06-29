ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.