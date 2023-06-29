ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 80,347 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,347 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

