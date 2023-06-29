ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 21,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $380.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.49. The company has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

