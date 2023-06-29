ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

