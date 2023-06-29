Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $17.77 or 0.00058888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $172.33 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,176.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00277004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.00750816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.00543220 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00121996 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,686,894 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

