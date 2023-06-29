Ethereum Classic Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $17.97 or 0.00059079 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and $153.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,418.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00278524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.55 or 0.00810368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00540924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00123573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,700,638 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

