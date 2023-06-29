Ethereum Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $220.98 billion and $6.31 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,838.09 or 0.06091067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,221,505 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

