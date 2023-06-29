Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

