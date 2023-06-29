Evercore ISI Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.39.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

