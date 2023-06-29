Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.