Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Up 240.1% in June

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 240.1% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $511,658.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,367.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $511,658.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,367.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,066.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Free Report) by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

About Evolv Technologies

NASDAQ EVLVW opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05.

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.