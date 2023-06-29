Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

