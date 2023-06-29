Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $977.17

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $977.17 and traded as low as $965.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $976.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $999.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $30.80 EPS for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $8.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

