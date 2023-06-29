FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 2,860 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,879. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

