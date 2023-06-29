FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.33. 753,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.