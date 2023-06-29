FCF Advisors LLC Buys 360 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $795.02. 7,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,557. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $815.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $764.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

