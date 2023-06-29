FCF Advisors LLC Buys 4,060 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Fortinet by 547.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 164,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $5,098,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.66. 1,084,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

