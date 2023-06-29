FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.64. The stock had a trading volume of 242,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,841.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,668 shares of company stock worth $52,095,202. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.