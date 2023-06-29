FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $726.51. 193,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,592. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $685.68 and a 200 day moving average of $650.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

