FCF Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,288,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,042,000 after buying an additional 724,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 295,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.37 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

