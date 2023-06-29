FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $437.97. 310,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

