FCF Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 566.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 307,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 261,693 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $417.90. 79,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,668. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $315.78 and a 12-month high of $419.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.84. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

