Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.25

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 9521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $746.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

