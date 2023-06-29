Filecoin Price Reaches $3.84 (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $87.81 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00012542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,213,413 coins and its circulating supply is 433,047,108 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

