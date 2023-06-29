First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Raised to $22.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 81,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,872. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,909,000 after acquiring an additional 305,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

