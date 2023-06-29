First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.07 and last traded at $61.55. 54,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 86,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

The firm has a market cap of $670.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,726,000 after buying an additional 208,763 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 906,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,235,000 after buying an additional 366,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after buying an additional 53,878 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 224,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 66,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 208,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

