First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 1,079.1% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

Shares of LEGR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.4796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 789.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 305.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

