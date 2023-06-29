First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 1,079.1% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance
Shares of LEGR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $39.38.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.4796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.