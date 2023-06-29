First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 267,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 379,857 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.65.
First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.
About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF
The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.