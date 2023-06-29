First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 267,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 379,857 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.65.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

