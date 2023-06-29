First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Trimmed by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.65.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
