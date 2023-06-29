First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 229.6% from the May 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
