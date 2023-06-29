First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 229.6% from the May 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,351,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 803,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 510,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,329,000 after acquiring an additional 421,934 shares during the period.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

