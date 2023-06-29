First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 98,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 39,265 shares.The stock last traded at $95.16 and had previously closed at $94.42.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
