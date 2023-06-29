First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 98,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 39,265 shares.The stock last traded at $95.16 and had previously closed at $94.42.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 110,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,998 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $6,193,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

