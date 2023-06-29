First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 272.6% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.