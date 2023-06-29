First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 272.6% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.